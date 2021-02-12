Gibbons: We might not see as many great pitching feats anymore

Veteran left-hander Rich Hill and the Tampa Bay Rays have reached a deal pending a physical, reports MLB.com's Mark Feinsand.

Hill and the Rays have a deal pending physical, per source. @ByRobertMurray first with the agreement. https://t.co/IuTUNOe9Ny — Mark Feinsand (@Feinsand) February 13, 2021

Hill spent last season with the Minnesota Twins, pitching to an ERA of 3.03 in eight starts.

Prior to that, Hill spent four seasons as a member of the Los Angeles Dodgers and piled up 30 wins with a 3.16 ERA. He has also had stints with the Oakland Athletics, Boston Red Sox, New York Yankees, Los Angeles Angels, Chicago Cubs, Baltimore Orioles and Cleveland.

After trading Blake Snell to the San Diego Padres, Tampa Bay has brought in veterans Chris Archer and Michael Wacha so far this off-season.