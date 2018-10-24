2h ago
Report: Vikings' Cook expected to miss another week
TSN.ca Staff
The Minnesota Vikings are expected to be without starting running back Dalvin Cook for another week, according to a report from NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.
Pelissero reported Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer wouldn't rule Cook out on Wednesday, but the plan is to back off and try to get him fully recovered from the hamstring injury he has been battling.
The sophomore running back has played just three games this season, rushing the ball 36 times for 98 yards.
Latavius Murray, who has 330 yards and three touchdowns this season, is expected to start in Cook's place.