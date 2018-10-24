Who are the biggest challengers to unbeaten Rams?

The Minnesota Vikings are expected to be without starting running back Dalvin Cook for another week, according to a report from NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

#Vikings RB Dalvin Cook is expected to sit out again Sunday against the #Saints because of his hamstring injury, I'm told. Mike Zimmer wouldn't rule out Cook this morning, but the plan is to back off and try to get him right. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) October 24, 2018

Pelissero reported Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer wouldn't rule Cook out on Wednesday, but the plan is to back off and try to get him fully recovered from the hamstring injury he has been battling.

The sophomore running back has played just three games this season, rushing the ball 36 times for 98 yards.

Latavius Murray, who has 330 yards and three touchdowns this season, is expected to start in Cook's place.