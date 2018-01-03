Up Next

Up Next

The Minnesota Vikings have reportedly signed Edmonton Eskimos wide reciever Brandon Zylstra to a futures deal.

In his second year in the CFL, the Minnesota-native led the league in rushing yards (1,687 yards) and helped the Eskimos to the Western Final.

Zylstra played in 16 regular season games, and played an important roll in Edmonton's Western semifinal victory over Winnipeg.

The 24-year-old would be added to the Vikings 90-man offseason roster in March.