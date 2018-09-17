The Minnesota Vikings have waived kicker Daniel Carlson and are expected to sign veteran Dan Bailey to replace him, according to reports from NFL Network.

The #Vikings are expected to sign K Dan Bailey, source said. He’s back. https://t.co/c5WwyeEil3 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 17, 2018

Carlson struggled in the Vikings' tie with the Green Bay Packers Sunday, missing three field goals, including two in overtime which would have won the game for the Vikings.

Bailey has been a free agent since the Cowboys cut him at the end of training camp. The 30-year-old spent seven seasons with the Cowboys and has a career 88.2% success rate on field goals.