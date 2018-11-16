39m ago
Report: Viral video leads to fine for Colts' G Nelson
TSN.ca Staff
Was Ebron’s Week 10 performance a fluke?
VIDEO SIGN OUT
After the Indianapolis Colts posted a video of rookie offensive guard Quenton Nelson screaming while making blocks, Nelson was fined for one of the blocks highlighted in the video, according to a report from ESPN's Adam Schefter.
"Colts go so much attention for Quenton Nelson's screaming block vs. Jacksonville, that the NFL fined Indianapolis's first round pick $26,739 for leading with his helmet, Schefter reported.
Schefter added Nelson is appealing the fine from the play, which wasn't flagged at the time.