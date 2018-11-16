After the Indianapolis Colts posted a video of rookie offensive guard Quenton Nelson screaming while making blocks, Nelson was fined for one of the blocks highlighted in the video, according to a report from ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Colts got so much attention for Quenton Nelson’s screaming block vs. Jacksonville - see Twitter - that the NFL fined Indianapolis’ first-round pick $26,739 for leading with his helmet, per source. Nelson is appealing the fine from the play on which no penalty was called. pic.twitter.com/s82oQuIkoO — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 16, 2018

Schefter added Nelson is appealing the fine from the play, which wasn't flagged at the time.