Vladdy Jr. on time in Fall League, how his life has changed, getting ready for MLB

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. will leave the Arizona Fall League prior to Tuesday's game because of a family matter according to William Boor of MLB.com. The Fall League season is scheduled to wrap up this Saturday.

Guerrero Jr. went 1-for-1 with two RBIs on Monday and will finish his fall league stint with a slash line of .351/.398/.446. While he did not hit any home runs, he currently ranks fourth in the league in RBI (17) and is tied for second in hits (27).

He hit 20 home runs over the course of the minor league season in stints with the Double-A New Hampshire Fisher Cats and Triple-A Buffalo Bisons. He is widely expected to make his Blue Jays debut early next season after a short service-time induced stint in Buffalo, although the Blue Jays have not confirmed this.

He is the No. 1 prospect in baseball according to MLB Pipeline.