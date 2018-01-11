Miami Heat guard Dion Waiters is expected to undergo season-ending surgery on his left ankle, according to Shams Charania of The Vertical.

Waiters reportedly received second opinions on his ankle in Los Angeles to finalize his decision. The surgery is expected to take place within the next two weeks and has a recovery time of four to six months.

The 26-year-old has missed the last eight games with a sprained ankle.

Since coming over from the Oklahoma City Thunder prior to the start of last season, Waiters has flourished. In 30 games so far this year, he is averaging 14.3 points per game to go along with 3.8 assists.

The Heat will play host to the Milwaukee Bucks on Sunday.