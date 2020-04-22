Washington has talked to multiple teams about a potential trade of left tackle Trent Williams, according to a report from NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Rapoport noted with the NFL Draft now just a day away, and a physical necessary for any trade to be completed, the clock is ticking for Washington and Williams.

Late last month Williams' agent reiterated his client's wish to be traded or released, accusing Washington of not negotiating a trade in good faith.

NFL Network's Mike Garafolo added Washington has closed the window for Williams' agent to work out a trade and the team now has full control of the situation.

Williams has spent his entire career in Washington after the team drafted him fourth overall in 2010. The 31-year-old played nine straight seasons, earning trips to the Pro Bowl in the last seven, before taking last year off.