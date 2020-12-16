Few players around the MLB are more closely aligned with one team than Yadier Molina and the St. Louis Cardinals.

The Nationals are a possibility for free-agent catcher Yadier Molina. The 38-year-old is drawing interest from multiple teams and Washington is among the teams with a need at catcher. — Robert Murray (@ByRobertMurray) December 16, 2020

But according to Fansided's Robert Murray, the Washington Nationals are a possibility for the 38-year-old backstop. Murray adds that Molina is drawing interest from multiple teams and Washington is among the teams with a need at catcher.

Molina previously hinted at retirement if he wasn't brought back to the Cardinals, but he told ESPN's Marly Rivera COVID-19 changed his outlook and made him open to a future outside of St. Louis.

"Obviously, St. Louis is my first option. But if they don't sign me, then I'm willing to go into free agency. This situation has changed my mentality, and all I want to do is play," he said.

Molina has been with the Cardinals as their primary catcher since 2004 -- a run practically unheard of, especially at the catcher position.

He is a nine-time All-Star, a nine-time Gold Glove Award winner and a two-time World Series champion (2006, 2011).

Last season, he hit .270 with 10 home runs and 57 RBI in 113 games.

The Bayamon, Puerto Rico native's best season came in 2012 when he batted a career-best 22 home runs while hitting .315. He finished fourth in National League MVP voting that season.