The Washington Nationals are in agreement with utilityman Asdrubal Cabrera according to Jon Heyman of the MLB Network.

Cabrera spent 38 games with the Nationals last season, helping them to their first World Series title in franchise history.

Cabrera began the season with the Texas Rangers but was released in August and finished the season with 18 home runs and 91 RBI across 131 games.

He began his career back in 2007 with the Cleveland Indians and is a two-time All-Star.

The 34-year-old is a native of Puerto La Cruz, Venezuela.