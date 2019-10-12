37m ago
Report: Nationals C Suzuki cleared to play
Washington Nationals catcher Kurt Suzuki has been cleared to play and is expected to be in the lineup catching Max Scherzer for Game 2 on Saturday afternoon according to the Washington Post's Jesse Dougherty.
TSN.ca Staff
NLCS: Nationals 2, Cardinals 0
Suzuki passed his impact test for a possible concussion after being forced from ALDS Game 5 earlier in the week.
The 36-year-old catcher took a Walke Buehler fastball to the face Wednesday night and stayed down for a while before being helped off the field by the training staff. Yan Gomes came in to replace him behind the plate.
Suzuki does not have a hit in nine playoff at-bats but did hit .264 with 17 home runs in 85 regular season games.
Washington leads the St. Louis Cardinals 1-0 in the series after nearly eight scoreless innings from Anibal Sanchez in the opener Friday night.