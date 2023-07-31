The Chicago Cubs have acquired third baseman Jeimer Candelario from the Washington Nationals in exchange for pitcher DJ Herz and shortstop Kevin Made, according to multiple reports.

Cubs acquire Jeimer Candelario from Nationals, source tells @TheAthletic. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) July 31, 2023

Candelario, 29, is having a career year at the plate with Washington, his first year with the team - he's hitting .258 with 16 home runs and 53 runs batted in across 99 games this season.

The New York native debuted with the Chicago Cubs in 2016 before joining the Detroit Tigers the next season. Candelario spent six seasons in Detroit before he signed with the Nationals this past offseason.

He led the major leagues with 42 doubles in 2021, where he hit .271 over 149 games.

Consistency has always evaded the slugger - since he earned every day playing time in 2018, the career .243 hitter has finished seasons with an average higher than .270 twice and lower than .220 twice.

In 705 career MLB games played with Chicago, Detroit and Washington, Candelario has 82 HR and 301 RBI.