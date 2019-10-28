Washington is finally open to dealing holdout left tackle Trent Williams, according to a report from NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Sources: The #Redskins are now open to dealing star LT Trent Williams. They have begun the process of looking at potential suitors, and the #Browns have been one. Unclear how high they set the asking price, but they’ll at least listen. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 28, 2019

Rapoport reported Washington has begun the process of looking at potential suitors in a Williams trade, and the Cleveland Browns have been one, adding it is currently unclear how high they set the asking price, but will at least listen to offers.

Williams has been holding out all year, reportedly because he is upset with the team's medical staff. The 31-year-old has spent his entire career in Washington and has made the Pro Bowl the past seven seasons.