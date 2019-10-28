1h ago
Report: Washington open to dealing LT Williams
Washington is finally open to dealing holdout left tackle Trent Williams, according to a report from NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. Rapoport reported Washington has begun the process of looking at potential suitors in a Williams trade, and the Cleveland Browns have been one, adding it is currently unclear how high they set the asking price, but will at least listen to offers.
TSN.ca Staff
NFL: Redskins 9, Vikings 19
Williams has been holding out all year, reportedly because he is upset with the team's medical staff. The 31-year-old has spent his entire career in Washington and has made the Pro Bowl the past seven seasons.