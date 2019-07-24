1h ago
Report: RB Peterson owes millions in debt
Despite earning nearly $100 million in his NFL career, veteran running back Adrian Peterson is in major debt, according to a report from The Athletic. The Athletic reports Peterson is being sued for allegedly defaulting on a $5.2 million loan.
TSN.ca Staff
Garafolo on Redskins' quarterback situation
Despite earning nearly $100 million in his NFL career, veteran running back Adrian Peterson is in major debt, according to a report from The Athletic.
The Athletic reports Peterson is being sued for allegedly defaulting on a $5.2 million loan and the sum, with interest and legal fees is now $6.6 million. That figure is separate from the $2.4 million owed to a different creditor, and the remaining $600,000 owed on a third loan, according to The Athletic report.
Peterson's lawyer Chase Carlson released a statement after the report, saying Peterson had been taken advantage of by people he trusted.
Washington re-signed Peterson to a two-year, $5.03 million deal with $1.5 million guaranteed this past off-season, according to Spotrac.
The 34-year-old finished last season with 1.042 yards and seven touchdowns for Washington. He is the second-leading active rusher behind only Frank Gore, and eighth on the NFL's all-time rushing yards list with 13,318.