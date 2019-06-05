Washington offensive tackle Trent Williams has demanded a trade or release from the club due to Washington's handling of his medical situation, according to a report from Jason La Canfora.

Trent Williams issues with Skins are not financial at all according to numerous sources with knowledge of the situation. He's told teammates he has demanded a trade or his release from the club due to their handling of his recent medical situation. Has vowed not to play for them — Jason La Canfora (@JasonLaCanfora) June 5, 2019

La Canfora added Williams has vowed not to play for Washington, and his issues with the team are not financial, as it was previously reported.

Williams skipped the team's mandatory minicamp this week.

The 30-year-old has spent his entire nine-year career in Washington, and has made the Pro Bowl the past seven years.