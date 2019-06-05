1h ago
Report: Washington LT Williams demands trade
TSN.ca Staff
Washington offensive tackle Trent Williams has demanded a trade or release from the club due to Washington's handling of his medical situation, according to a report from Jason La Canfora.
La Canfora added Williams has vowed not to play for Washington, and his issues with the team are not financial, as it was previously reported.
Williams skipped the team's mandatory minicamp this week.
The 30-year-old has spent his entire nine-year career in Washington, and has made the Pro Bowl the past seven years.