Report: Washington releasing CB Norman
The Josh Norman era in Washington appears to be coming to an end. According to a report from NFL Network's Mike Garofolo, Washington is releasing Norman after four seasons with the club.
The 32-year-old cornerback played in 12 games for Washington last season with eight starts. He finished the year with 40 tackles, one interception, and six pass defences.
Norman started his career with the Carolina Panthers where he spent four seasons and was named an All-Pro in 2015.