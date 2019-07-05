The Washington Wizards have traded the veteran centre Dwight Howard to the Memphis Grizzlies, according to The Athletic and Stadium's Shams Charania.

As compensation for Howard, the Grizzlies are sending former Toronto Raptors forward/guard CJ Miles, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. According to the insider, the trade will save the Grizzlies $3.1 million.

Per Charania, the Grizzlies plan to waive Howard, an eight-time all-star. The 33-year-old Howard, who joined the Wizards ahead of the 2018-19 season, played in just nine games with the team after suffering a series of injuries.

Including the Washington, Howard has played for a different team each of the last four seasons and six teams overall in his 15-year career.

The former No. 1 overall pick has averaged 17.4 points and 12.5 rebounds per game over his career.

Miles, 32, was traded from the Raptors to the Grizzlies ahead of the trade deadline along with Jonas Valanciunas, Delon Wright and a 2024 second-round pick in exchange for Marc Gasol. Besides the Grizzlies and Raptors, Miles has also played for the Indiana Pacers, Cleveland Cavaliers and Utah Jazz in his previous 14 seasons.

Miles has averaged 9.6 points and 2.4 rebounds per game over career.