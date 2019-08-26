According to Jay Morrison of The Athletic, Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver A.J. Green making a return in Week 3 seems like the "best-case scenario" as he continues to recover from an ankle injury.

"There is no updated timetable for Green since head coach Zac Taylor confirmed the receiver would miss multiple regular-season games. He is still rolling around on a knee scooter and has yet to begin on-field rehab work," Morrison writes.

Green was injured on a practice field in Dayton, Ohio near the beginning of training camp when he went down awkwardly with what ended up being a low ankle sprain. He was originally given a six to eight week timeline and had minor ankle surgery according to the NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

In a career-low nine games last season, Green caught 46 passes for 694 yards and six touchdowns. This will be his ninth season in Cincinnati after being selected No. 4 overall by the Bengals in 2011.

They will open the season on Sept. 8 in Seattle against the Seahawks.