Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz was found to have a fractured vertebrae in his back, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

A recent CT scan on Carson Wentz’s back revealed a fractured vertebrae that, if allowed time to rest, would fully heal without further expected issues, sources tell ESPN. There will be a continued evaluation to determine if continuing to play this year will make injury worse. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 13, 2018

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport has reported that Wentz will not require surgery to fix the issue, but is unlikely to start Sunday night against the Los Angeles Rams with no timetable for his return.

With no surgery coming for #Eagles QB Carson Wentz, rest is the key. That’s why he’s not expected to play on Sunday — with QB Nick Foles starting. No determination has been made on Injured Reserve… but they won’t put him at risk. Looking more likely we’ll next see him in '19. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 13, 2018

This means that the Eagles, at 6-7 and fighting to keep their playoff hopes alive, will turn to last year's Super Bowl MVP Nick Foles with three games left in the regular season.

After taking over as Philadelphia's quarterback last year when Wentz tore his ACL in Week 14, Foles and the Eagles went 6-1 on their way to the franchise's first Super Bowl victory.

Foles also began this season as Philadelphia's starter, but has served as the team's backup once Wentz returned from injury in Week 3.

The Eagles play the Rams, Houston Texans, and Washington Redskins to finish up the season, and are still in contention for first place in the NFC East or an NFC wildcard spot.