The Chicago White Sox have agreed to a two-year, $18 million deal with reliever Kelvin Herrera, according to a report by Jeff Passan of ESPN.

The deal has a third-year vesting option.

Herrera split 2018 between the Kansas City Royals and Washington Nationals after a June trade sent him to the National League.

In 48 appearances between the two teams, he posted a 2-3 record and 2.44 ERA with 17 saves in 44.1 innings.

In eight seasons, the first seven exclusively with the Royals, Herrera went 24-29 with a 2.82 ERA and 60 saves.

The 29-year-old is a two-time all-star, having qualified for the mid-season classic in 2015 and 2016.