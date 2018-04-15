Will home ice be a key factor in Jets/Wild series?

Minnesota Wild defenceman Mathew Dumba will be a gametime decision Sunday in Game 3 against the Winnipeg Jets, according to a report from The Athletic's Michael Russo.

Hearing Dumba is a gametime decision #mnwild — Michael Russo (@RussoHockey) April 15, 2018

Dumba played nearly 27 minutes in the Wild's Game 2 loss to the Jets on Friday.

The 23-year-old Dumba had 14 goals and 36 assists for Minnesota in 82 games in the regular season.

The Wild trail the Jets 2-0 in their Western Conference first round series.