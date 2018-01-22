The Arizona Cardinals appear set to hire Carolina Panthers defensive tackle Steve Wilks as their next head coach, according to a report from NFL Network's Mike Garafolo and Ian Rapoport.

Cardinals are closing in on a head-coaching hire with Wilks emerging as the clear favourite, Garafolo tweeted, adding no other second interviews are currently scheduled.

Wilks has been the assistant head coach in Carolina the past three years and defensive coordinator the past season. Wilks' Panthers unit ranked seventh in total defence, at 317.1 yards allowed per game, and 11th in scoring defence, giving up 20.4 points per game.

Prior to his time as defensive coordinator in Carolina, Wilks coached the team's defensive backs and also has three years each in charge of the San Diego Chargers' and Chicago Bears' defensive backs.