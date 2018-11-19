Elhassan: It's time to blow up the Wizards

The Washington Wizards fined guard John Wall for unloading a verbal barrage at head coach Scott Brooks at a recent practice, according to a report from ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Story filed to ESPN: The Wizards fined All-Star John Wall for unloading a verbal barrage onto coach Scott Brooks in a recent practice. After Wall and his teammates had been challenged to raise intensity in that session, Wall fired back with "F--- you," to Brooks. Story soon. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) November 20, 2018

After Wall and his teammates had been challenged to raise their intensity in the practice by Brooks, Wall fired back and swore at Brooks, Wojnarowski reported.

Wall apologized to Brooks in the minutes after cursing him, and apologized to his teammates the following day, league sources tell ESPN. https://t.co/iih3oUT55D — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) November 20, 2018

Wall apologized to Brooks after cursing at him, Wojnarowski added, and apologized to his teammates the following day.

The Wizards are 5-11 on the season.