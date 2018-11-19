2h ago
Report: Wizards fine Wall for verbal barrage
TSN.ca Staff
Elhassan: It's time to blow up the Wizards
VIDEO SIGN OUT
The Washington Wizards fined guard John Wall for unloading a verbal barrage at head coach Scott Brooks at a recent practice, according to a report from ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.
After Wall and his teammates had been challenged to raise their intensity in the practice by Brooks, Wall fired back and swore at Brooks, Wojnarowski reported.
Wall apologized to Brooks after cursing at him, Wojnarowski added, and apologized to his teammates the following day.
The Wizards are 5-11 on the season.