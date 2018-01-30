1h ago
Report: Wizards' Wall out up to two months
TSN.ca Staff
The Washington Wizards will be without the services of John Wall for up to two months, reports ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.
The 27-year-old point guard is set for a knee scope on Wednesday in what is being described as a "clean up" by the Washington Post's Candace Buckner, who was first with the news.
The procedure will rule Wall out of next month's All-Star Game in Los Angeles. This was to be Wall's fifth consecutive All-Star appearance.
In 37 games this season, Wall is averaging 19.4 points, 9.3 assists and 3.6 rebounds in 34.3 minutes a night.
A native of Raleigh, NC, Wall was taken with the first overall pick in the 2010 NBA Draft out of Kentucky.
The Wizards (27-22) sit second in the Southeast Division and sixth in the Eastern Conference. The team is next in action on Tuesday night when they host the red-hot Oklahoma City Thunder, winners of eight in a row.