Report: Wizards' Wall out up to two months

The Washington Wizards will be without the services of John Wall for up to two months, reports ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Washington Wizards guard John Wall could miss two months after a knee scope set for Wednesday, league source tells ESPN. @CandaceDBuckner first reported procedure. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) January 30, 2018

The 27-year-old point guard is set for a knee scope on Wednesday in what is being described as a "clean up" by the Washington Post's Candace Buckner, who was first with the news.

The procedure will rule Wall out of next month's All-Star Game in Los Angeles. This was to be Wall's fifth consecutive All-Star appearance.

In 37 games this season, Wall is averaging 19.4 points, 9.3 assists and 3.6 rebounds in 34.3 minutes a night.

A native of Raleigh, NC, Wall was taken with the first overall pick in the 2010 NBA Draft out of Kentucky.

The Wizards (27-22) sit second in the Southeast Division and sixth in the Eastern Conference. The team is next in action on Tuesday night when they host the red-hot Oklahoma City Thunder, winners of eight in a row.