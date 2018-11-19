The Washington Wizards appear to be open for business and nobody is off limits.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reports that the reeling team is willing to listen to offers on their entire roster, including All-Star guards John Wall and Bradley Beal.

While the team would prefer to retain both Wall and Beal, they are at least open to hearing offers for the pair, which was something they were reticent to do in the past, including in discussions for the likes of Kawhi Leonard and Jimmy Butler.

Despite their openness to listen on Wall and Beal, Wojnarowski notes that they are not actively being shopped.

The Wizards' preference had been to centre any potential deals on one of Otto Porter Jr. or Kelly Oubre Jr., but interest in the pair has been minimal, largely due to Porter's hefty contract that has three years and $81 million left on it.

Of Wall and Beal, Wojnarowski suggests that Beal might be the more attractive due to his outside shooting and the fact that Wall has a hefty extension that pays him $168 million over four seasons that kicks in with the 2019-20 season.

The Wizards are 5-11 and in fourth place in the Southeast Division. The team is currently 2.5 games out of a playoff spot.

They host the Los Angeles Clippers (10-5) on Tuesday.