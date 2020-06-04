What does the NBA's 22-team restart plan mean for the Raptors?

The WNBA is in talks for a return to play.

According to Mechelle Voepel of ESPN, the league is proposing a 22-game regular season, starting July 24, with the games being played at IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida.

The league was set to have a 36-game regular season this year, beginning on May 15, but play was suspended due to COVID-19.

Under this proposal, the playoffs would take place in October.

IMG Academy has four state-of-the-art courts, according to the facility's web site.

This news comes on the same day that the NBA approved its 22-team return to play format.

The Washington Mystics won the league championship in 2019, taking down the Connecticut Sun in five games in a best-of-five series.