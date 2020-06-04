29m ago
Report: WNBA proposing 22-game season
The WNBA is in talks for a return to play. According to Mechelle Voepel of ESPN, the league is proposing a 22-game regular season, starting July 24, with the games being played at IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida.
TSN.ca Staff
The league was set to have a 36-game regular season this year, beginning on May 15, but play was suspended due to COVID-19.
Under this proposal, the playoffs would take place in October.
IMG Academy has four state-of-the-art courts, according to the facility's web site.
This news comes on the same day that the NBA approved its 22-team return to play format.
The Washington Mystics won the league championship in 2019, taking down the Connecticut Sun in five games in a best-of-five series.