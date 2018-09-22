Minnesota Timberwolves owner Glen Taylor is open to trading superstar Jimmy Butler according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

The news is different than what was reported of the Wolves' front office earlier on Friday, who reportedly told teams they intended to keep Butler. Wojnarowski reports that Butler is indeed available, and prospective suitors should contact Taylor himself if they struggle to make progress with general manager Scott Layden.

This has raised questions about whether ownership and the front office, along with head coach Tom Thibodeau, are seeing eye to eye on the Butler situation.

"The owner's trading him," one board of governors attendee told ESPN on Friday. "That was made clear. It's just a matter of when."

The news comes after Butler reportedly requested a trade out of the Twin Cities following a meeting with Thibodeau earlier this week in Los Angeles. He can opt out of his contract after the season and become a free agent.

Wojnarowski reports that Butler told the Timberwolves he would consider signing a contract extension with the Los Angeles Clippers, New York Knicks and Brooklyn Nets in hopes of facilitating a deal. All three teams have the cap space to sign Butler to a maximum contract next summer should he reach free agency.

The Timberwolves also hope to unload the remaining $48 million on forward Gorgui Dieng's contract if they do indeed deal Butler.

As Zach goes deeper into situation, here’s more reporting on a current Minnesota key/hope to a possible Butler trade: Unloading Gorgui Dieng’s remaining $48M. https://t.co/cAlcKzlRj2 — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) September 21, 2018

TSN's Josh Lewenberg notes that if the Toronto Raptors wanted to make a play for Butler, it would be difficult because they would have to send out at least $15.8 million in salary and cannot trade a first-rounder until 2021's selection. Wojnarowski adds that the Miami Heat also have interest in Butler, but lack the salary cap space to pursue him next summer.

Butler arrived in Minnesota in a 2017 draft day trade with the Chicago Bulls for Zach LaVine, Kris Dunn and the the No. 7 pick that turned out to be forward Lauri Markkanen. The T-Wolves also received a first-round pick in the deal, which became centre Justin Patton.

In 59 games for the Timberwolves last season, Butler averaged 22.2 points per game on 47.4 per cent shooting. Butler's arrival helped guide the T-Wolves to a 47-35 season, which was their highest win total since 2003-04. They were bounced by the Houston Rockets in five games in the first round.

Prior to his time in Minnesota, the four-time All-Star spent six seasons with the Bulls. The 29-year-old was selected No. 30 overall in the 2011 draft by Chicago.

Timberwolves training camp is scheduled to begin next week.