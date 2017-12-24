Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown is not expected to be ready should the Steelers need him during wildcard weekend, ESPN's Adam Schefter reports.

Antonio Brown not expected to be ready if Steelers must play wild-card weekend:https://t.co/Vf0fshdLXY — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 24, 2017

For Brown to be ready come playoff time, the Steelers would likely have to earn a first-round bye, which is rewarded to the top two seeds in each conference. An extra week off would give Brown more time to heal.

Brown is dealing with a partially torn calf muscle he suffered in Week 15 against the New England Patriots. He has already been ruled out for Monday's contest with the Houston Texans.

The 29-year-old out of Central Michigan is having one of the best seasons of his career. In 14 games so far, he has 1,533 yards and 9 receiving touchdowns. While he has lost four fumbles, his play has earned him a spot in the MVP discussion.