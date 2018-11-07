Drew Brees now has yet another weapon at his disposal.

Free-agent wide receiver Dez Bryant will sign a one-year deal with the New Orleans Saints, according to multiple reports.

Back in the NFL: The #Saints are signing free agent WR Dez Bryant to a 1-year deal, sources tell me and @SlaterNFL. His marathon wait has ended with a landing spot on a playoff team. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 7, 2018

ESPN's Adam Schefter reports the contract will be signed on Thursday.

Saints reached agreement with former Cowboys’ WR Dez Bryant, per source. He will sign Thursday.



Bryant is a Saint. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 7, 2018

A three-time Pro Bowler, Bryant, 30, has been without a club since his release from the Dallas Cowboys in April.

In 16 games last season with the Cowboys, Bryant caught 69 passes for 838 yards and six touchdowns. Bryant had reportedly received interest from the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens prior to the start of the 2018 season, but a subsequent deal never materialized.

Bryant now joins a receiving corps that includes Michael Thomas, fourth in the league in receiving, Cameron Meredith, Tre'Quan Smith and Austin Carr.

In his eight-year career, all with the Cowboys, Bryant has amassed 7,459 yards on 531 receptions and 73 touchdowns.

The Saints (7-1) currently sit atop the NFC South and visit the Cincinnati Bengals (5-3) on Sunday.

The Saints will visit the Cowboys for Thursday Night Football in Week 14 on November 29.