38m ago
Report: WR Bryant to work out for Saints
TSN.ca Staff
The New Orleans Saints are bringing in three wide receivers for a workout Tuesday and free agent Dez Bryant is among them according to Jane Slater of NFL Network.
Slater reports the Saints have been evaluating Bryant's tape since his release from the Dallas Cowboys.
Bryant reportedly worked out for the Cleveland Browns earlier in the season but no deal was reached. He has subsequently expressed desire to continue his NFL career.
In 16 games last season for the Cowboys, Bryant caught 69 passes for 838 yards and six touchdowns.
Wide receiver Brandon Marshall will join Bryant at the workout, reports NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. He played six games with the Seattle Seahawks earlier this season, but caught just 11 passes before being released.
New Orleans is coming off an impressive 45-35 win over the Los Angeles Rams in Week 9. Their record sits at 7-1 and will take on the Bengals in Cincinnati next week.