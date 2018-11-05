The New Orleans Saints are bringing in three wide receivers for a workout Tuesday and free agent Dez Bryant is among them according to Jane Slater of NFL Network.

The #Saints are bringing in 3 wide receivers tomorrow to workout for the team among them Dez Bryant per sources informed. — Jane Slater (@SlaterNFL) November 6, 2018

Slater reports the Saints have been evaluating Bryant's tape since his release from the Dallas Cowboys.

Bryant reportedly worked out for the Cleveland Browns earlier in the season but no deal was reached. He has subsequently expressed desire to continue his NFL career.

In 16 games last season for the Cowboys, Bryant caught 69 passes for 838 yards and six touchdowns.

Wide receiver Brandon Marshall will join Bryant at the workout, reports NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. He played six games with the Seattle Seahawks earlier this season, but caught just 11 passes before being released.

Free agent WR Brandon Marshall will join Dez Bryant and at least one other WR in working out for the #Saints, source said. Marshall recently worked out for the #Lions, too. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 6, 2018

New Orleans is coming off an impressive 45-35 win over the Los Angeles Rams in Week 9. Their record sits at 7-1 and will take on the Bengals in Cincinnati next week.