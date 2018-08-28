Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Alshon Jeffery will miss at least the first two games of the regular season, according to a report from ESPN. Despite the injury, the Eagles are expected to carry Jeffery on their 53-man roster to open the season in hopes he’ll be ready to go by Week 3, the ESPN report states.

ESPN added doctors believe Jeffery should miss the first two games to maintain the progress he’s made rehabbing from February shoulder surgery.

The 28-year-old Jeffery had 57 receptions for 789 yards and nine touchdowns in his first season with the Eagles after five seasons with the Chicago Bears.