Free agent wide receiver Rishard Matthews will work out for the Cleveland Browns and Arizona Cardinals next week, reports ESPN's Adam Schefter of ESPN.

Matthews is supposed to workout for the Browns Monday and then the Cardinals the following day.

The Tennessee Titans released the veteran wideout last week upon his request after he became unhappy with his role in the offence.

He started 11 games last season, but Matthews missed most of the team's off-season work after undergoing knee surgery and had just three receptions for 11 yards on six targets through three games this season.

“EVERYTHING IS GOOD! JUST WASN’T HAPPY WITH WHAT WAS GOING ON BARELY GETTING ANY PLAYING TIME. IT WAS TIME TO MOVE ON," Matthews texted to A to Z Sports following his request to be released.

Matthews is in his seventh season in the NFL, and has 228 receptions for 3,147 yards and 21 touchdowns in 82 career games with 38 starts.

The Titans will visit Buffalo to take on the Bills in Week 5.