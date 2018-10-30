Free agent wide receiver Terrelle Pryor is travelling to Buffalo today with intentions on signing with the Bills, reports ESPN's Josina Anderson.

Pryor, who was released by the New York Jets on Oct. 20 after signing with the club in the off-season, reportedly visited with the Bills yesterday.

The 29-year-old totaled 235 yards and two touchdowns on 14 receptions this season with the Jets. Over his seven career seasons, Pryor, who came into the NFL as a quarterback out of college, has amassed 1,546 receiving yards and seven touchdowns on 113 catches.

At 2-6 halfway through the 2018 campaign, the Bills are in dire need of receiving help. The team currently ranks second-last in total yards (1405), with no players having totaled better than 300 yards or recording more than one touchdown.