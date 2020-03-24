1h ago
Report: XFL DB Askew-Henry agrees to deal with Giants
Former XFL defensive back Dravon Askew-Henry has agreed to a two-year deal with the New York Giants, according to a report from NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.
TSN.ca Staff
Rapoport said the former New York Guardians defensive back is expected to compete for the nickel role with the Giants.
More details to come.