Former XFL defensive back Dravon Askew-Henry has agreed to a two-year deal with the New York Giants, according to a report from NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Another XFL player making the jump to the NFL: DB Dravon Askew-Henry has agreed to a 2-year deal with the #Giants, source said. Expect the cousin of @Revis24, who played for the New York Guardians, to compete for the nickel role. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 24, 2020

