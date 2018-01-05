According to Jon Heyman of FanRag sports, the New York Yankees are checking in again on Baltimore Orioles third baseman Manny Machado.

Heyman reports that the Yankees were back in contact with the Orioles this week.

This was after the Bronx Bombers made contact with Baltimore earlier during the off-season.

Heyman believes the Orioles however have not been tempted by anything so far, and the Red Sox, Cubs, White Sox, Cardinals, Diamondbacks and Phillies have all been linked to the all-star as well.

Word out of New York is that Machado would also have a decent chance to sign long team in New York, do to the belief that he would have interest in coming to New York.

The 25-year-old have spent his entire six-year career with the Orioles after being drafted by the team third overall in the 2010 MLB draft.

Last season Machardo hit 33 home runs and added 95 RBI while batting just .259, his worst career batting average.

Machado has also hit 30-plus home runs in each of the last three seasons and is a career .279 hitter.