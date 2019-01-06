The New York Yankees are still in the mix for free agent reliever Adam Ottavino despite signing Zach Britton to a three-year deal on Saturday according to MLB.com's Mark Feinsand.

With Britton headed back to the Yankees, Adam Ottavino is the top (non-Kimbrel) reliever left on the market. The Yankees have been engaged with Ottavino’s reps, and could still sign him to replace David Robertson. — Mark Feinsand (@Feinsand) January 6, 2019

Feinsand adds that the Yankees have been in contact with Ottavino's reps and could still sign him to replace setup man David Robertson, who signed a two-year contract with the Philadelphia Phillies earlier this week.

Ottavino is likely the top reliever left on the free agent market after Craig Kimbrel, who is reportedly seeking a payday in the neighbourhood of $100 million.

The 33-year-old Ottavino went 6-4 with an earned run average of 2.43 and 112 strikeouts in 77.2 innings last season for the Colorado Rockies. He has spent the last seven seasons in Colorado after being drafted by the St. Louis Cardinals in the first round of the 2006 MLB Draft.

The Yankees ranked fourth in bullpen ERA last season, trailing the Oakland Athletics, Chicago Cubs and Houston Astros.