Zack Wheeler is headed to the City of Brotherly Love.

Wheeler with #Phillies, per source: Five years, $118M — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) December 4, 2019

According to The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal, Wheeler and the Phillies are in agreement on a five-year deal worth $118 million.

#WhiteSox’s offer to Wheeler was for MORE than the $118M he will receive from the #Phillies, sources tell The Athletic. As @MarcCarig said, Wheeler’s wife is from New Jersey, and that proximity was an important consideration in his decision. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) December 4, 2019

Rosenthal reports the Chicago White Sox offered more than the $118 million he will get from Philadelphia, but Wheeler's wife is from nearby New Jersey and that proximity was an important factor in his decision.

The Toronto Blue Jays were one of many teams to have interest in Wheeler, in addition to the White Sox, Texas Rangers, Los Angeles Angels and New York Yankees. He is the second big-name starter to sign after Cole Hamels inked a one-year deal with the Atlanta Braves earlier on Wednesday.

Wheeler was effective last season over the course of 31 starts, posting a 3.96 ERA and 1.25 WHIP in 195.1 innings pitched, including a rock-solid 2.83 ERA in the second half of the season.

Wheeler’s strikeout rate also increased last season while his walk numbers went down, making him one of the most attractive pitching options on the market considering his ability and age (29).

After missing two full seasons in 2015 and 2016, Wheeler has tallied 377.2 innings combined between the last two seasons.

The righty was selected No. 6 overall in the 2009 MLB Draft and made his big league debut in June of 2013.

He was listed at No. 5 on TSN's Top 50 MLB free agents list.