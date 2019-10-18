Zion expected to miss 'a period of weeks', ruled out for season opener vs. Raps

Uh oh.

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, New Orleans Pelicans No. 1 overall pick Zion Williamson is expected to miss a "period of weeks" to start the regular season with a right knee injury.

A severe injury has been ruled out for Zion Williamson’s right knee, but he is expected to miss period of weeks to start regular season, league sources tell ESPN. Pels are clearly treating injury with an abundance of caution but there’s no shortage of confidence on full recovery. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) October 18, 2019

Despite the grim news, a severe injury has been ruled out for Williamson according to Wojnarowski.

The Pelicans are reportedly treating the injury with an abundance of caution but there is no shortage of confidence on full recovery. Williamson also missed time in the Summer League with a knee injury.

Williamson scored 22 points Sunday but did not travel with the Pelicans as they make the trip to New York to take on RJ Barrett and the Knicks in their pre-season finale Friday night.

The injury will rule him out for Opening Night, where the Pelicans are scheduled to visit the defending-champion Raptors in Toronto.

In four pre-season games, the Duke product averaged 23.3 points per game on an incredible 71.4 per cent shooting.