The Alliance of American Football will suspend operations beginning Tuesday, according to multiple reports.

The decision comes one week after league majority owner Tom Dundon told USA Today that a lack of cooperation from the NFLPA to allow young players to play in both leagues could cause the AAF to fold.

Dundon, who owns the NHL's Carolina Hurricanes, invested $250 million into the start-up league last month. According to Darren Rovell of the Action Network, Dundon will lose $70 million of his investment and made the decision to suspend operations against the wishes of league co-founders Charlie Ebersol and Bill Polian.

"If the players union is not going to give us young players, we can't be a development league," Dundon said. "We are looking at our options, one of which is discontinuing the league."

The AAF season is scheduled to run through April 27, when the league championship is scheduled to take place. The regular season is set to run through April 14.