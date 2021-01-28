2h ago
Reports: Wainwright returning to Cardinals
It took longer than expected, but Adam Wainwright is heading back to St. Louis. According to multiple reports, Wainwright and the Cardinals have reached an agreement on a one-year deal.
TSN.ca Staff
Blue Jays acquire starting pitcher Matz from Mets for three prospects
It took longer than expected, but Adam Wainwright is heading back to St. Louis.
According to multiple reports, Wainwright and the Cardinals have reached an agreement on a one-year deal.
Jon Heyman of the MLB Network reports the deal will pay him $8 million in 2021.
Wainwright has spent all 15 of his MLB seasons with the Cards, going 5-3 with a 3.15 ERA last year in 10 starts. For his career, he has an ERA of 3.38 and three All-Star Team nominations.
Next on St. Louis' list will be retaining catcher Yadier Molina according to Bob Nightengale of USA Today, who is also a free agent. He has spent his entire 17-year career with the Cardinals.