It took longer than expected, but Adam Wainwright is heading back to St. Louis.

According to multiple reports, Wainwright and the Cardinals have reached an agreement on a one-year deal.

Jon Heyman of the MLB Network reports the deal will pay him $8 million in 2021.

Wainwright has spent all 15 of his MLB seasons with the Cards, going 5-3 with a 3.15 ERA last year in 10 starts. For his career, he has an ERA of 3.38 and three All-Star Team nominations.

Next on St. Louis' list will be retaining catcher Yadier Molina according to Bob Nightengale of USA Today, who is also a free agent. He has spent his entire 17-year career with the Cardinals.