Carmelo Anthony's time in Houston appears to be coming to an end, just 12 games into his tenure with the team.

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowksi, there are no ongoing discussions on Anthony returning to the Rockets and representatives for the 10-time All-Star are looking into potential landing spots for him.

Anthony will miss third straight game on Tuesday with what the team is calling an illness, though the validity of that remains in question.

Wojnarowksi reports that Anthony is still eager to play and contribute to the Rockets, but barring a change in current direction, the team will waive him in the near future.

If Anthony goes unclaimed on waivers, the Rockets would be on the hook for his $2.4 million salary.

Anthony has struggled through his first 10 games as a Rocket, averaging 13.4 points per game on just over 40 per cent shooting. He missed 10 of 11 shots during the Rockets' loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder earlier in the week. The Rockets are also off to a slow start with a 5-7 record, though the team started the year 1-5.

Rockets general manager Daryl Morey called a report Anthony would soon be waived "inaccurate" on Sunday and said he expected Antony to rejoin the team's lineup when healthy.