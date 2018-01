The defending World Series champion Houston Astros are on the verge of bolstering their rotation by acquiring Gerrit Cole from the Pittsburgh Pirates according to multiple reports.

The 27-year-old has spent his entire five-year MLB career with the Pirates.

He posted career best numbers in 2015 when he finished with a 19-8 record and a 2.60 ERA. Last year he was 12-12 with a 4.26 ERA for the Pirates while making all 33 starts.