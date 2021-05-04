1h ago
Reports: Ravens sign veteran OT Villanueva
The Baltimore Ravens have signed veteran offensive tackle Alejandro Villanueva, according to multiple reports. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported it is a two-year deal worth $14 million, with $8 million fully guaranteed.
TSN.ca Staff
The Ravens were in the market for an offensive tackle after trading Orlando Brown to the Kansas City Chiefs ahead of the NFL Draft.
Villanueva, 32, spent the past seven seasons with the Steelers, earning two trips to the Pro Bowl during his time in Pittsburgh.