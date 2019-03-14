Free-agent quarterback Teddy Bridgewater is reportedly choosing to sign with the New Orleans Saints instead of the Miami Dolphins, according to ESPN's Dianna Russini.

Bridgewater, who spent last season with the Saints, visited with his hometown Dolphins on a free-agent visit on Wednesday. According to Russini, Bridgewater would have only signed with the Dolphins had they offered him "life-changing money" but that didn't happen.

Bridgewater's deal has $7.25 million fully guaranteed and has a max value of $12.5 million, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

The 26-year-old Bridgewater, who served as New Orleans' backup for Drew Brees, appeared in five games with one start last season. He finished the 20178 campaign 14-23 for 118 yards with one touchdown and one interception.

A first-round pick in 2014, Bridgewater spent the first four years of his career with the Minnesota Vikings, missing all of 2016 with a major knee injury.

Prior to his injury Bridgewater was 17-11 as a starter with the Vikings in two impressive seasons to start his career.