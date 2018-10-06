2h ago
Reports: Broncos to place P King on IR
TSN.ca Staff
NFL: Chiefs 27, Broncos 23
The Denver Broncos are placing punter Marquette King on the injured reserve and promoting practice squad punter Colby Wadman to the 53-man roster, according to numerous reports.
ESPN's Adam Schefter reported King is heading to California Monday to meet with a specialist for what could be an aggravation of a sports hernia.
Schefter added King has been battled the injury since organized team activities in the off-season.
King, who signed with the Broncos this off-season after being a surprise cut by the Oakland Raiders, has struggled this season.
Through four games the 29-year-old has punted 20 times, averaging 44.1 yards. His career average stands at 46.7 yards.