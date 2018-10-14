All-Pro Patrick Peterson could be on the move.

CBS Sports' Jason La Canfora reports that the Arizona Cardinals are willing to deal the 29-year-old cornerback for picks as the team continues to rebuild.

A seven-time Pro Bowler out of LSU, Peterson is in his eighth NFL season, all spent with the Cards.

Peterson has two years remaining on his current deal at the relatively modest sums of $11 million next season and $12 million for 2020.

In five games this season, Peterson has 20 solo tackles and 24 combined, along with one interception and a fumble recovery. A native of Pompano Beach, FL, Peterson was the fifth overall pick in the 2011 NFL Draft.

La Canfora notes that Peterson might not be the only Cardinals player available. The team would be also willing to part with defensive back Deone Buccanon and linebacker Haason Reddick, the 13th overall selection in 2017 out of Temple.

While unlikely, La Canfora reports that some general managers around the league are inquiring about the availability of wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald, who has consistently said that he intends to retire with the Cardinals, the only team for whom the 35-year-old club icon has ever played.

The NFL trade deadline is on October 30.