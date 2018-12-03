42m ago
Reports: Carter receives absolute discharge
TSN.ca Staff
Toronto Argonauts wide receiver Duron Carter pled guilty to a marijuana possession charge and received an absolute discharge, according to multiple reports.
Carter pled guilty to possessing 6.8 grams of marijuana in his carry-on luggage in the Saskatoon airport in February, according to the report. The charge means Carter will have a criminal record for a year, will have to pay $100.
