Toronto Argonauts wide receiver Duron Carter pled guilty to a marijuana possession charge and received an absolute discharge, according to multiple reports.

Duron Carter given absolute discharge on simple possession; busted at Saskatoon airport coming in from US with 6.8 grams on Feb 1/18 — dan zakreski (@dannyzcbc) December 3, 2018

Carter pled guilty to possessing 6.8 grams of marijuana in his carry-on luggage in the Saskatoon airport in February, according to the report. The charge means Carter will have a criminal record for a year, will have to pay $100.

