While the Minnesota Vikings could be welcoming back one skill position player Sunday against the Detroit Lions, one other could be sitting with an injury.

According to multiple reports, running back Dalvin Cook is expected to return from injury and have a package of plays against the Lions. Cook is expected to split playing time in the backfield with Latavius Murray, who has filled in for Cook for the five games he's missed with his injury, in this situation.

From @GMFB Weekend: The #Vikings are expected to be without WR Stefon Diggs (ribs), but they should have RB Dalvin Cook (hamstring) assuming he works out well pre-game. pic.twitter.com/U2vLg4msN0 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 4, 2018

Cook has played in just three games for the Vikings this season, rushing 36 times for 98 yards.

But, wide receiver Stefon Diggs could miss the game, according to reports.

Diggs, who is nursing a ribs injury, could be rested Sunday against the Lions because with the bye week next week, it would give Diggs two weeks to get healthy for the Vikings.

In eight games for the Vikings this season, Diggs has 58 receptions for 587 yards and four touchdowns.