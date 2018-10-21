Will Cowboys' offence come back down to earth against Redskins?

The Oakland Raiders have reportedly had wide receiver Amari Cooper on the trade block since at least their blowout loss to the Seattle Seahawks in London last week, and now multiple reports suggest the Dallas Cowboys have discussed acquiring him.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported the Cowboys have done their due dilligence on Cooper, who exited the team's loss to the Seahawks after suffering a concussion.

Schefter said Washington and the Indianapolis Colts have also inquired about Cooper, who the Raiders are hoping to land a first round draft pick for.

In six games for the Raiders this season, Cooper has 22 receptions for 280 yards and a touchdown.