The Dallas Mavericks have acquired centre Willie Cauley-Stein from the Golden State Warriors, according to multiple reports.

Dallas gets a center in the wake of Dwight Powell's season-ending injury. https://t.co/0h849S18ZJ — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) January 24, 2020

In exchange for Cauley-Stein, the Mavericks have sent the rights to the Utah Jazz's 2020 second-round pick to the Warriors, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. The ESPN insider highlights the Mavs likely acquired Cauley-Stein to fill the void related to the recent season-ending injury to Canadian centre Dwight Powell.

The seven-foot Cauley-Stein has averaged 7.9 points and 6.2 rebounds as a starter this season for the Warriors, his first with the Warriors after signing a two-year deal with the team in the off-season. Prior to joining the Warriors, Cauley-Stein spent the first four years of his career with the Sacramento Kings.

Drafted sixth overall by the Kings in 2015 out of Kentucky, Cauley-Stein has averaged 9.8 points and 6.4 rebounds over his five-year career.